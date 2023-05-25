Plainville man charged after stand-off with police

Police were called Thursday morning after Alvarez reportedly made several threats which included harming a family member and having a shootout with police.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Plainville man is in custody after a brief stand-off Thursday morning with police.

Police were notified around 7:45 a.m. that 43-year-old Angel Alvarez threatened a family member with harm, according to officials. It was also reported that Alvarez threatened to have a shootout with responding officers.

Alvarez was inside his West Main Street apartment with his 5-month-old child and was also believed to have a shotgun.

Responding Plainville officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and asked nearby residents to shelter-in-place.

Police also called the Capital Region Emergency Response Team to help.

Plainville officers were able to reach Alvarez through a phone call, and while he initially refused to comply with police's requests, he ultimately surrendered without incident at 9:30 a.m.

Police said that the child was not hurt and was turned over to another family member. Investigators found a shotgun inside the apartment, which was seized as evidence.

Alvarez was charged with first-degree threatening, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





---

---

