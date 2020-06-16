Fire in vacant Shelton factory building still posing challenges

Some 500 people worked three shifts at what was the Star Pin factory.

While it’s been three days, since a fire that destroyed a 145-year-old vacant building, in Shelton, there are still environmental challenges being worked out.

Some 500 people worked three shifts at what was the Star Pin factory. But, the redevelopment plans for the four story structure came to a grinding halt Saturday night.

“It’s been in ownership of the city for about a year now and we had plans to do a rehabilitation on it,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti (R-Shelton).

The city, which has owned the building for about a year, planned to sell to a Bridgeport developer, who planned mixed use development, which would’ve included apartments and office space.

For now, the environmental cleanup is the focus. Asbestos became airborne during the blaze.

“The debris that contains asbestos from the roofing materials fell down over the community covering an area that’s about a mile and a half to two miles long to about three quarters of a mile wide,” said Jeff Chandler, of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Chandler says approximately 40 contractors are actively picking up the material around the community and that there are no immediate health concerns to the public, as long as you don’t touch it.

DEEP is also overseeing the disposal of waste remaining on the property.

“Fortunately, a large amount of it was in a portion of the building that was not damaged by fire,” said Chandler.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still hotspots in the building.

“We are going to be here around the clock for quite a while assisting the wrecking company you know trying to keep the dust down as well as any hotspots that they do pop-up,” said Deputy Chief Paul Wilson of the Shelton Fire Department.

“We will dismantle the building and take it down and ready to site for new construction,” Wilson said.