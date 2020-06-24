x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

3 police officers injured in Shelton house fire

An occupant of the house was also found unresponsive inside and was taken to the hospital

SHELTON, Conn. — Three Shelton police officers and a resident of a home on High Street were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a house fire. 

The Shelton fire chief said the three officers had responded first to the scene and "made a difference" in helping to get the two elderly residents out of the home. One of the residents was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital. 

According to the chief, the three officers were also taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. 

This is a developing story.