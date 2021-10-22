Rough seas knock 40 shipping containers off cargo ship near Strait of Juan de Fuca

Forty containers were lost off a vessel when it listed in rough waters, according to the Coast Guard. Eight of the containers have been found floating.

SEATTLE — Dozens of shipping containers are floating adrift off the Washington coast after getting tossed from a cargo ship into rough waters Friday.

Forty containers were lost off an inbound ship about 43 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The incident happened when the ship listed to its side due to rough seas.

It was reported to the Coast Guard about midnight. When the Coast Guard flew over the scene about 10 a.m., it found eight containers in the water. As of Friday evening, 35 containers have been observed floating north.

A helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles captured these aerial images of some of the adrift containers.

#UPDATE: Imagery captured of located containers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter. pic.twitter.com/jOr1bbdnW3 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 23, 2021

The vessel was en route to Canada and is now in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to the Coast Guard.

The first of several weather systems is moving through western Washington on Friday bringing rain showers. A stronger system is expected to arrive Saturday, but the strongest weather event is expected to be Sunday with the possibility of wind, rain, mountain snow and thunderstorms.

A High Wind Watch is in effect through Sunday morning for the north and central Washington coast and much of the Northwest Interior with winds up to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.