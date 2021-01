Called to complex on Edgewood Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven say they are investigating a shooting on Edgewood Avenue.

They were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the Dwight Gardens apartment complex in the area of 115 Edgewood Avenue for a report of a person shot. At least two police cars were visible in the back of the complex around 3 p.m.

No further details have been released at this time.