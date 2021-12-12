Person injured from being shot in Foxwoods parking garage Saturday

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the resort said.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A person is recovering from being shot in a Foxwoods Resort Casino parking garage Saturday night, the resort confirmed to FOX61.

At around 10 p.m., a person was shot and injured in the Fox Tower parking garage, and the suspect fled the garage immediately after the incident, according to the resort.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the resort said.

"The safety of our guests and team members are paramount, and we are working closely with both State and Tribal law officials,” Foxwoods Resort Casino said.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police are expected to provide more information on this incident on Monday.

