Shooting investigation closes part of Albany Avenue, Sigourney Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are on the scene of a shooting investigation this morning on Albany Avenue.

Police said the investigation is centered in the area around Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street.

Albany Avenue is closed between Vine Street and Edgewood Street. Sigourney Street will be closed between Albany Avenue and Homestead Avenue while police investigate.

Expect heavy delays this morning in the area.

Injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

