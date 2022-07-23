Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting on Main Street: Hartford police

Police were called to the 300 block of Main Street around 9 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside of a building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Hartford on Saturday morning, according to police. A witness told FOX61 a fight had led up to the shooting.

Police were called to the 300 block of Main Street around 9 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside of a building.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the building, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It's sad that you got to worry about things like that," Jennifer Summa, eyewitness and a friend of the shooting victim, told FOX61. "He could have lost his life today."

The incident started with a fight, according to Summa. At one point, one of the men left the scene in a car, and he came back a few minutes later and shot his gun about three times, with some of those shots hitting the shooting victim, Summa told FOX61.

It's not clear what provoked the fight, Summa said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-8477.

