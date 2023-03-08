Caught on camera: Ring video shows shootout in North Texas neighborhood

Three people were arrested on deadly conduct charges.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Three people have been arrested after a shootout that was captured on video in a White Settlement neighborhood.

Police said they responded around 6:10 p.m. Saturday to the 8100 block of Albert Street, just west of Brewer Middle School, in regards to a shooting.

During the response, police said they received another call from a person stating that he was being shot at while driving down White Settlement Road. The caller, identified as 20-year-old Angel Pimineta, was told to go to the police department parking lot.

According to police, officers found that Pimienta's red pickup truck had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Police said the 20-year-old was also in possession of a gun.

Pimienta told officers that he went to the location on Albert Street to help a friend who was involved in some sort of fight, according to police.

Police said officers who responded to Albert Street found 16 spent shell casings throughout the street and driveway of a home. The homeowner, who police believe was not involved in the shooting, provided video to officers.

Video from the scene was released by police and can be seen below:

Police said officers also found damage to multiple vehicles, a house on Kimbrough Street and buildings on White Settlement Road.

Investigators determined that Pimienta, 20-year-old John Thomas Aguilar and 21-year-old Jason Davis were involved in the shooting, police said. They each face a deadly conduct charge.

Police said Pimienta was arrested on Aug. 1, while Aguilar was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 2.

Davis was arrested after investigators discovered a vehicle connected to the 21-year-old that had multiple bullet holes, police said. Davis had been out on bond as of July 23 for felony offenses including deadly conduct, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Police said they are also investigating two previous shootings -- one of Sept. 21, 2022, and another on June 12, 2023 -- that may have involved suspects in this weekend's incident. According to police, Davis may be linked to the September 2022 shooting after the ATF reviewed evidence from Saturday's scene.