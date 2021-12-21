ShopRite in Shelton recalls store-made ground beef

The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef with a sell-by date of Dec. 19, 2021 from the store at 875 Bridgeport Avenue.

SHELTON, Conn. — ShopRite is issuing a voluntary recall of all store-made ground beef produced and sold on Sunday.

Officials said there was the possibility that the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef with a sell-by date of Dec. 19, 2021 from the store at 875 Bridgeport Avenue.

No other products sold at the ShopRite of Shelton are affected by the recall, and according to officials and no one has been injured related to the products.

Officials said the recall is an isolated incident and affects only the ShopRite of Shelton. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by this recall.

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards,” said Karen Meleta, a ShopRite spokesperson.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or the store.

