Shoreline tracks high wind gusts, potential coastal flooding

Cities and towns are preparing for the upcoming weather

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Cities and towns are keeping an eye on the forecast as the winter weather comes in Sunday night and Monday morning.



High winds are causing concern for potential power outages in parts of Connecticut, especially the shoreline.



Southern New London County is under a high wind warning with gusts of 55-65 mph expected along the shoreline from midnight to 10am Monday.



The shoreline is also under a coastal flood warning Monday morning.



“I have a local business that’s right on the water, a restaurant, and I also live on the beach so I’m a little concerned about if the water comes high,” Rod Cornish, a New London resident, said. “We’ve had the water come pretty high a couple times.”



“We expect the worst of the high tides to come three or four hours before high tide here in new London,” Mayor of New London Michael Passero said. “We’ll be watching the couple of areas that tend to flood if we do have a super, super high tide.”



Passero said the timing of the storm will be good for New London: they’re not expecting a lot of people to be out during the worst of the storm in the early morning and anticipating people will be home for MLK Jr day Monday.



“The stars are aligned as far as keeping people off the roads but if you do have to go out, early morning tomorrow morning, you have to be careful. Look for downed trees,” the mayor said. “We think it’s better to stay home unless there’s an absolute need to go out tomorrow morning.”

The UCONN outage prediction model is predicting 25,000-50,000 in Connecticut.

Eversource is readying crews.



“The high winds expected with this storm along with the heavy wet snow in some parts of the state can be problematic for us bringing down tree limbs or trees onto electric lines and electric equipment causing power outages,” Eversource Spokesperson Tricia Modifica said.



Modifica said they have hundreds of crews are ready to go, which will be staged around the state to make repairs when needed.

Some New London neighbors are ready in case they face outages.



“I have a generator at the restaurant, I have a generator at home so it’s just part of where we live, it’s in New England so I just try to be prepared,” Cornish said.



Because of the concerns over wind gusts on the shoreline, Eversource said they’ll have some crews focused down in that area. If you see a downed line, stay away from it, call 911 and report it to your area’s energy provider.

