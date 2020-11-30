Shots fired at vehicle pursuing stolen car in Manchester

Police said, "Early this morning a member of the public attempted to follow a stolen motor vehicle. The suspect driver shot at the vehicle following, with one round striking the vehicle. DO NOT attempt to follow suspects and call 911 IMMEDIATELY if you observe a crime in progress. This incident occurred on Keeney St. near I-384 just before 1am and is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident please call (860) 645-5500. The suspect vehicle involved was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle."