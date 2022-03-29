Shots fired during catalytic converter theft

The victim who attempted to disrupt the theft was not injured.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in Wallingford on Sunday.

Wallingford police responded to a report of shots fired at the address of 69 South Turnpike Road at 2:37 a.m.

Police said three males were wearing ski-type masks and dark clothing and while they were attempting to steal the catalytic converters, a victim of the theft interrupted them.

Police said one of the suspects shot an unknown handgun after being interrupted, but the victim was not injured.

The suspects fled the address in a brown 2011 or newer Honda Accord with a possible Massachusetts registration.

Wallingford police urge citizens to call the police as soon as possible when a crime is committed and to not handle any situation like this themselves.

If you have any information about this incident, officials say to contact Detective Kajtor at (203)294-2846, (Case Number 22- 8168).

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.