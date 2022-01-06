Shots fired outside of Tequila Galore in Meriden: police

When officers arrived at the bar on Monday night, they found broken glass and other indications that a fight broke out, which includes a blood-like substance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside of Tequila Galore in Meriden Monday morning.

Police said at around 1:10 a.m., the Meriden Police Department received a call of a fight inside the bar at 575 N. Colony Rd. While the officers were on their way to the bar, they received a call for shots fired just outside of the bar. When officers arrived at the bar they found broken glass and other indications that a fight broke out, which includes a blood-like substance.

Police said they found several shell casings on Hicks Street.

While officers were at the scene, a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at MidState Medical Center, police said.

Police said a woman was walking to her car from the bar after the fight and heard gunshots to which she saw that her car has been struck by gunfire. The damage to her car is estimated to be thousands of dollars.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time. No identities related to the shooting have been released.

The Meriden Police department is asking anyone who may have information about the fight or shooting to call Det. Giannakopoulos at 203-630-6339.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.