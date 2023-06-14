Rocky Hill police investigate shots fired in hotel parking lot

There were no gunshot victims found on the scene.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police are investigating after reports of shots fired at a local hotel on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express at 20 Waterchase Drive around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple 911 calls reported several shots were fired in the area.

Arriving officers secured the area and found two discharged bullet shell casings in the hotel parking lot, according to police.

Police determined that the people involved in the shots fired had left the area in separate vehicles before officers arrived.

There were no gunshot victims found on the scene.

Police are investigating this incident, and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division at (860) 258-7640 or the Rocky Hill police tip line at (860) 258-2020 and reference RHPD case number 23-16986.

