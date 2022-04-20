Shubert Theatre updates COVID-19 Policy

Proof of vaccination and negative PCR test is no longer required.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Shubert Theatre in New Haven announced they will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the building. This policy will go into effect Friday, April 29, 2022.

The theatre however will still require face masks to be worn at their shows. This policy will remain in effect until at least May. All people three years or older must wear them at all times.

A spokesperson for the theatre said they maintain their commitment to the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and creating a safe environment for people. Certain shows or artists may require additional COVID-19 protocols such as proof of vaccination and/or masks. Those requirements will be on the theater's website as well as sent via email in the days leading up to the specific performances.

The theatre will continue to update and evaluate its policy based on guidelines from the CDC, WHO, the State of Connecticut, and the City of New Haven.

Updates can be found on shubert.com or by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203-562-5666.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.