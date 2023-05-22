Siberian Husky found wandering in Naugatuck with 28-inch chain embedded in neck

Animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to justice for the dog found on May 13.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Desmond’s Army can be found inside court-houses across Connecticut representing animals who can’t speak for themselves. The group also putting up $1,500 for a reward leading to justice for the dog they’ve named Justice after he was found wandering in the area of Platts Mill Road on May 13 near the Waterbury line.

The dog required immediate surgery to remove nearly five ounces of a 28-inch chain embedded in its neck.

“Animal cruelty is statistically linked to domestic violence; social violence and it is a gateway and red flag crime,” said Zilla Cannamela, president of Desmond’s Army. “I consider this to be extremely egregious because of the amount of time it takes for the skin to grow over a chain.”

Specialists at Central Valley Animal Hospital believe nearly five ounces of a 28-inch chain was embedded in Justice’s neck for more than three weeks.

Justice was unable to move well when he was found and brought to the attention of animal control.

Since surgery, he’s made a 180 turnaround, animal control officer Steve Rupsis said Monday.

“We’ve been working with him we hand feed him,” Rupsis said.

Naugatuck Police see a handful of animal abuse cases a year.

Justice is the first case requiring immediate surgery to remove nearly five ounces of chain.

Sgt. Danielle Durette said, “The chain was obviously attached for a significant amount of time for it to have skin growing over it. But that is under investigation.”

Justice is still recovering and not yet available for adoption.

