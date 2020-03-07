'Significant malfunction' causes Naugatuck fireworks display to end early

Police say there were no injuries during the incident.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident that caused the Naugatuck fireworks display to end early Thursday evening.

A few witnesses tweeted saying fireworks exploded low to the ground and caused a small fire. Police have not confirmed what exactly happened during the display, police say it was a "significant malfunction."The cause remains under investigation.

The Naugatuck Fire Marshall was on the scene when the explosion happened, as he was required to be there to monitor the fireworks show.

Police determined later Thursday evening that the remaining fireworks must be discharged so they may be safely disposed of. The detention for the rest of the fireworks are scheduled for midnight.