Two in custody after pursuit in connection with Hartford homicide

Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue intersection expected to closed for at least anpther hour.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are on scene in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue Wednesday morning.

The intersection is currently blocked off by Hartford PD.

FOX61's Carmen Chau reports from the scene a white car is flipped over and debris is on the ground.

Officials said during a press conference that the car was identified as the suspect vehicle connected to a fatal shooting overnight that occurred in the area of Bedford Street and Albany Avenue.

Two individuals were in the vehicle when police located it and a short pursuit followed.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, firearms were recovered in the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody, but are not charged with the homicide at this point, Boisvert said.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: Sigourney St & Farmington Ave blocked off in Hartford. Lots of police cruisers on scene, I see a white car flipped over and debris on the ground. Working to find out more details pic.twitter.com/XwCbZG25fA — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) June 23, 2021

