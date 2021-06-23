Two in custody after pursuit in connection with Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are on scene in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue Wednesday morning.
The intersection is currently blocked off by Hartford PD.
FOX61's Carmen Chau reports from the scene a white car is flipped over and debris is on the ground.
Officials said during a press conference that the car was identified as the suspect vehicle connected to a fatal shooting overnight that occurred in the area of Bedford Street and Albany Avenue.
Two individuals were in the vehicle when police located it and a short pursuit followed.
According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, firearms were recovered in the vehicle.
Both suspects were taken into custody, but are not charged with the homicide at this point, Boisvert said.
The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.