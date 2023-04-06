Sikorsky appeal of U.S. Army helicopter contract denied

The U.S. Army chose Bell’s aircraft over the DEFIANT X, which is developed by Boeing and Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky. The contract is worth a reported $1.3 billion.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Note: The video with this report is from 2022.

Sikorsky has lost a round in its battle to regain the contract to build helicopters for the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied the company's protest of the Army's decision and said in a report Thursday that the Army had "reasonably evaluated" the Connecticut-based company's proposal for building the aircraft.

Sikorsky and Boeing protested the U.S. Army’s decision to replace its UH-Black Hawk with a new aircraft by Textron-owned company Bell.

The companies filed a complaint with the GAO to review the Army’s decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract.

Sikorsky, which is owned by Lockheed Martin, had challenged the agency’s assignment of a rating of unacceptable to its proposal under the engineering design and development evaluation factor, architecture subfactor, which ultimately rendered the proposal ineligible for award. The company also argued that the agency should have found Bell’s proposal to be unacceptable.

In denying the protest, GAO said the Army had reasonably evaluated Sikorsky’s proposal as technically unacceptable because the company failed to provide the level of architectural detail required by the request for proposal.

GAO also denied Sikorsky’s allegations about the acceptability of Bell’s proposal, including the assertion that the agency’s evaluation violated the terms of the solicitation or applicable procurement law or regulation. Finally, GAO dismissed Sikorsky’s additional arguments on the basis that Sikorsky was no longer an interested party to further challenge the procurement.

GAO’s decision expresses no view as to the merits of these proposals.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it remains confident the team submitted "the most capable, affordable and lowest-risk Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft solution."

"We will review the GAO's decision and determine our next steps," a spokesperson said.

U.S. Sec. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement, " The GAO’s decision is deeply disappointing and infuriating. Sikorsky and its world-class workforce produce the best helicopters for our nation. I’ll continue supporting their efforts to provide our servicemembers with versatile and unmatched CT-made aircraft."

Late last year, the U.S. Army chose Bell’s aircraft over the DEFIANT X, which is developed by Boeing and Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky, based in Stratford. The projected total contract value, including all options, is approximately $7.1 billion.

Sikorski has been making the U.S. Army’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters for nearly 40 years.

In a statement when it was announced, the Army called the decision-making process “deliberate and disciplined.”

At the time, Connecticut leaders called the Army’s decision “disappointing.”

