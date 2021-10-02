Sikorsky contracted to build more Presidential helicopters

The first of the new generation will be delivered later this year

STRATFORD, Conn. — Sikorsky has been contracted to build five more Presidential helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps and will deliver the first of the new generation of the craft by the end of the year.

The company had been awarded the contract to build the first of the new generation in 2014.

The Department of the Navy said five aircraft in the final lot of VH-92A presidential helicopters set to deliver in 2023. Sikorsky is completing final modifications at its manufacturing facility in Stratford and Owego, New York.

The company has been producing the Presidential helicopter since the Eisenhower administration.

“We are honored to continue our proven record in this no fail mission for decades and our ability to innovate and deliver this next generation aircraft flying the commander and chief well into the future,” said Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo in a statement. “This aircraft has a special place in the hearts of our employees who treasure the legacy and look forward to watching the new White Top enter service.”

In October, the U.S. Navy awarded the aircraft company a new contract for six additional CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

The aircraft will support the U.S. Marine Corps with heavy-lift operations and will be produced in Stratford. The goal is to begin the delivery of the six additional aircraft in January 2024.

The addition comes as Sikorsky’s CH-53K program has five aircraft on the line in Connecticut. The program will deliver the first initial production aircraft in September 2021, according to Sikorsky.