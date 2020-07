Tyreek Black is described as a 5'7 black male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and brown sneakers.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert Saturday afternoon for a 13-year-old boy.

According to officials, the boy's name is Tyreek Black.

He is described as a 5'7 black male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds.

Tyreek was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and dark brown sneakers.

Hamden PD say he is considered an endangered runaway.

A photo was not available.