Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Waterbury girl

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl.

Officials are looking for Jessenialyz Jones, who left her Sherwood Road home around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

She's described as a 5-foot Black female weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessenialyz was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket, jeans and blue flip flips.