Police issue Silver Alert for 15-year-old last seen leaving Middletown HS on Friday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for a missing teen.
Officials said 15-year-old Julie Kelly-Shapiro was last seen leaving Middletown High School on foot, walking east on Larosa Lane around 2:30 p.m.
At this time, there is cause for concern about her physical and mental state/well-being, according to police.
Earlier Friday, she was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue sneakers. The sweatshirt reads “All State” on the front and has her last name and #12 on the back.
Julie is 5-feet tall, 105 pounds with short, sandy brown hair.
If you see her, or have any additional information regarding Julie's whereabouts, please call Middletown PD Immediately at (860) 347-2541 or dial 9-1-1.
