x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police issue Silver Alert for 15-year-old last seen leaving Middletown HS on Friday

Julie Kelly-Shapiro was wearing a blue sweatshirt reading “All State” on the front, and her last name and #12 on the back, with gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.
Credit: Middletown Police Department
Julie Kelly-Shapiro

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for a missing teen.

Officials said 15-year-old Julie Kelly-Shapiro was last seen leaving Middletown High School on foot, walking east on Larosa Lane around 2:30 p.m.

At this time, there is cause for concern about her physical and mental state/well-being, according to police.

RELATED: Missing Avon teenager found safe, reunited with family: police

Earlier Friday, she was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue sneakers. The sweatshirt reads “All State” on the front and has her last name and #12 on the back.

Credit: Middletown Police Department
Julie Kelly-Shapiro

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Julie is 5-feet tall, 105 pounds with short, sandy brown hair.

If you see her, or have any additional information regarding Julie's whereabouts, please call Middletown PD Immediately at (860) 347-2541 or dial 9-1-1. 

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from New London

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM