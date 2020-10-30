Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old from Waterbury last seen nearly a week ago

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl who they say hasn't been seen since last Saturday.
Waterbury PD were called to a residence on West Main Street Friday morning to investigate a report of missing juvenile, Yaritza Castro.
Castro was last seen on October 24 when she left relative’s residence on Blake Street.
Police were told that Castro frequently hangs out with friends in the Overlook Neighborhood of Waterbury.
She is described as a 4’9” white female, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.
LSW: Unknown clothing description
Officials say she has no medical concerns, but does have a scar on the right thigh.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.