BETHANY, Conn. — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Officials described Arlene Fraser as a 5'2 white female with grey hair, brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds.

A description of what she was last wearing was unavailable.