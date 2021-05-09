Silver Alert issued for 10-year-old boy missing from Hamden

Brandon Pervis has been missing since Saturday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 10-year-old boy missing from Hamden.

Brandon Pervis has been missing since Saturday, May 8th. He is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing yellow 'Crocs' shoes, a black hoodie with a white star on the front and "KING" in red letters with "Bran21" on the back, and a Chicago Bulls cap.

Hamden Police tell FOX61 they are still investigating the case, and have not yet determined the exact circumstances of his disappearance.

If you have any information on the location of Brandon, please contact the Hamden Police Department immediately at 203-230-4000.