Silver Alert issued for Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Derick Watson.
Derick is a 68-year-old Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He's 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen on Saturday, January 2nd, wearing a black Carhartt-brand jacket, blue jeans, and a blue sweatshirt.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in immediate danger.
If you see Derick Watson, contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.