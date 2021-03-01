Silver Alert issued for Hartford man

Derick Watson was last seen on Saturday, Jan 2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Derick Watson.

Derick is a 68-year-old Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He's 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen on Saturday, January 2nd, wearing a black Carhartt-brand jacket, blue jeans, and a blue sweatshirt.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in immediate danger.