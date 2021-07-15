Silver Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from Waterbury

Police say she is believed to be with her father in a red Toyota Sienna minivan. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-574-6911.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl from Waterbury.

Police say Jaeda Golden has been missing since Thursday and is believed to be with her 32-year-old father Shamel Golden, who may be driving a red Toyota Sienna minivan with paper temporary tags.

Jaeda was last seen wearing a rainbow skirt and shirt, with white slippers. She has brown eyes and hair. She is about 5'03" and weighs about 85lbs.

Anyone with information on Jaeda's whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.

