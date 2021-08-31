Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old Canterbury boy

Officials said Elijah Kobe was last seen Tuesday wearing a light blue t-shirt and muck boots. State Police believe he is in the company of an older sister, Ivy Kobe.

CANTERBURY, Conn. — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Canterbury boy.

Officials said 11-year-old Elijah Kobe was last seen Tuesday wearing a light blue t-shirt and muck boots.

He's described as a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 4-foot-11 inches and weighing 110 pounds.

CSP say Elijah is believed to be in the company of an older sister Ivy Kobe, 16.

If you have information regarding Elijah's whereabouts, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop D at (860) 779-4900.

