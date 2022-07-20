Silver Alert issued for Waterbury mom and her baby

The Silver Alert was issued by Connecticut State Police for 15-year-old Domenica Barbecho and 8-month-old Valarie Barbecho

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are searching for a mother and her baby girl that went missing Wednesday.

The Silver Alert was issued by Connecticut State Police for 15-year-old Domenica Barbecho and 8-month-old Valarie Barbecho. Police suspect that Domenica and her daughter Valarie are together.

Domenica is white with black hair, brown eyes. She is five foot six and weighs 135. The baby, Valarie is white with black hair and brown eyes.

Domenica was last seen with a white shirt blue jeans and white shoes. Valarie was last seen with a brown one-piece with giraffes.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.