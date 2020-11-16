Silver Alert Issued for 38-year-old man from Waterbury

Police say the missing man expressed suicidal feelings after a relationship ended. Anyone with info is asked to call 203-574-6941 or 203-574-6911.

WATERBURY, Conn — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 38-year-old man Monday.

Kristopher Roberts was last seen at his home on East Farm Street before leaving on foot on November 16 around noon. Police say Roberts expressed suicidal feelings after a relationship ended.

A friend of Roberts saw him walking downtown in the area of Waterbury green. Officers have canvassed the downtown area and the surrounding neighborhoods but have not developed any leads.

Roberts is a 6'0", 300lbs, with blues and a bald head. He may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black bookbag.