NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert Monday afternoon for a 4-year-old out of New Haven.

Neyah Carter is described as a 3-foot black girl, weighing 95 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials did not have a clothing description for her, but say she was last seen February 7.