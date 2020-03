Gabrielle is described as a black girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 2-feet-10 inches tall and and weighs 40 pounds.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl. Can you help find her?

According to a release, Gabrielle Brown, of New London has been missing since Monday.

Gabrielle is described as a black girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 2-feet-10 inches tall and and weighs 40 pounds.

State Police say she was last seen with her mother and younger brother, while wearing a pink coat.