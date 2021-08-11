Silver alert issued for 9-year-old out of East Haven

He has been missing since August 6. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-468-3820

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing child they say is an endangered runaway.

Officials said 9-year-old Bryce White has been missing since August 6.

He is described as having brown hair and black eyes, standing at 3' 9" and weighing 57 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of White they are asked to call the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

