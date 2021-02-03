Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Shelton woman

Luise Litchtenberg was last seen wearing a grey puffy coat and a tan hat.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Luise Litchtenberg, a 91-year-old woman from Shelton who went missing on Tuesday.

According to police, Litchenberg was last seen wearing a grey puffy coat and a tan hat. She walks with a cane.

Litchtenberg was described as white, with grey hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing about 140 pounds.

If located, please contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

