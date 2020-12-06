x
Silver Alert issued for a 78-year-old man missing from Tolland

Police said the man has been missing since this afternoon and has dementia. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200.
Credit: FOX61

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a man missing from Tolland. 

Police said 78-year-old Franklin Aiudi was last seen Thursday afternoon and could be driving a white crew cab Toyota with a license plate that reads:527CNH. 

Aiudi has grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans with a belt buckle that said "God Bless America." Police said he has dementia. 

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.