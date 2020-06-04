Silver Alert issued for husband, wife from Seymour

Police are trying to locate 87-year-old Rosemarie Payne and 89-year-old Charles Payne

A Silver Alert has been issued for two people out of Seymour.

The first is for 87-year-old Rosemarie Payne. She is white with gray hair and brown eyes. Rosemarie stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 164 pounds.

She was last seen on April 6th wearing a blue denim shirt with flowers and blue jeans. Police say she may be traveling with Charles Payne, her husband.

A Silver Alert has also been issued for 89-year-old Charles Payne.

He is white with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen on April 6th wearing a red pullover, tan vest, and black pants.

Police say the two may be driving in a red 1993 Chevrolet Pick-up with unknown Florida tags.