Silver Alert issued for husband, wife from Seymour

A Silver Alert has been issued for two people out of Seymour.
The first is for 87-year-old Rosemarie Payne. She is white with gray hair and brown eyes. Rosemarie stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 164 pounds.
She was last seen on April 6th wearing a blue denim shirt with flowers and blue jeans. Police say she may be traveling with Charles Payne, her husband.
A Silver Alert has also been issued for 89-year-old Charles Payne.
He is white with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen on April 6th wearing a red pullover, tan vest, and black pants.
Police say the two may be driving in a red 1993 Chevrolet Pick-up with unknown Florida tags.
If anyone has information on Rosemarie or Charles, they are asked to call Seymour Police at 203-881-7600.