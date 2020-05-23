Silver Alert issued Waterbury man missing from group home

He was last seen on May 21 in the afternoon. Police say he lives in a group home.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with mental disabilities Friday evening.

Police say, Thomas Vann, 39, was last seen on May 21 in the late afternoon. Vann lives in a group home. Vann is said to have Bi-Polar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and a traumatic brian injury.

He is about 6'3" and 320 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Vann was last seen wearing a grey sweater with white stripes. He also has a beard.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.