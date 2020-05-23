x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Silver Alert issued Waterbury man missing from group home

He was last seen on May 21 in the afternoon. Police say he lives in a group home.
Credit: Waterbury Police Department

WATERBURY, Conn — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with mental disabilities Friday evening. 

Police say, Thomas Vann, 39, was last seen on May 21 in the late afternoon. Vann lives in a group home. Vann is said to have Bi-Polar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and a traumatic brian injury. 

He is about 6'3" and 320 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Vann was last seen wearing a grey sweater with white stripes. He also has a beard. 

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger. 