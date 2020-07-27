Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from East Haven

The 1-year-old was last seen with her father in a grey 2007 Dodge Durango. If anyone sees her or the car she may be driving in, please call 911.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing one-year-old from East Haven Monday afternoon.

Police say Aliya Eldridge was last seen with her father, Matthew Eldridge, in a grey 2007 Dodge Durango. The license plate reads AX12231. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and denim shorts

If anyone sees her or the car she may be driving in, please call 911.