Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing one-year-old from East Haven Monday afternoon.
Police say Aliya Eldridge was last seen with her father, Matthew Eldridge, in a grey 2007 Dodge Durango. The license plate reads AX12231. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and denim shorts
If anyone sees her or the car she may be driving in, please call 911.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.