Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy was issued Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a home on Elmwood Avenue on a call of a missing juvenile. The boy, identified as Chad Farrar, was last seen on October 6 around 12:15 PM, leaving his house after a disagreement with a family member.

Farrar is a 5'7" with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about this missing boy is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.