Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy was issued Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a home on Elmwood Avenue on a call of a missing juvenile. The boy, identified as Chad Farrar, was last seen on October 6 around 12:15 PM, leaving his house after a disagreement with a family member.
Farrar is a 5'7" with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants.
Anyone with information about this missing boy is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.