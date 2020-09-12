Silver Alert issued for missing 29-year-old

Police say he was last seen in Kelsey Street around 5 PM Tuesday. His mother told police he expressed a desire to hurt himself.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 29-year-old man Tuesday evening.

Police say the responded to Kelsey Street on a call of an emotionally disturbed adult. The person in crisis was identified as Samir Elalfi. His mother told Police he expressed a desire to hurt himself.

Elalfi got into his white 2007 White Honda Accord and drove from the area before Police arrived. Officers looked for him in the surrounding areas but did not find him or develop more leads.

Elalfi is 5'6", 130lbs, White/Hispanic man with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweat and gray sweat pants. Police say he may be driving around in his white Honda Accord.