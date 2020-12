Police say she has been missing around 3 pm Monday.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old Kimberly Kasulis, who has been missing since 3 PM Monday.

Police say she is not believed to be a harm to herself or others but has walked away from her home in the past.

Kasulis was last seen wearing pink pajamas, grey bathrobe, and a black sweatshirt with a Kelly Fradet Limber logo on it.