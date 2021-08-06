Silver Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Norwich

Police say the child could possibly be with her biological mother. If you have any information, call the police at 860-886-5561.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old from Norwich Friday night.

According to police, Jaileani Oliveras-Aviles has been missing since August 3 and could possibly be with her biological mother in a 2008 blue Toyota Yaris with a Connecticut license plate that reads AX96668.

Oliveras-Aviles has brown hair and eyes. She is about 4' tall. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.