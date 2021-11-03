x
Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old from Preston

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a military veteran's ball cap, and reading glasses. Anyone with info is asked to call 860-848-6500.
Credit: CT State Police

PRESTON, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 78-year-old from Preston Wednesday night. 

Police say David McMorrow was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a military veteran's ball cap, and reading glasses. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 860-848-6500.