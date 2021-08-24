Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man missing from Berlin

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 860-828-7080.

BERLIN, Connecticut — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 81-year-old man Tuesday night.

According to the alert, Fernand Tardif was reported missing from Berlin. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black sneakers.

Tardif is a 5'10" white man who is 190 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

---

