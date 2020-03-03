Silver Alert issued for missing 85 year-old man from Hamden

Police say the man is a diabetic.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 85-year-old man with diabetes Monday night.

Police say that Vitaliano Roccapriore is believed to be driving a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz with a the Connecticut license plate AH62933. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black winter jacket, and blue jeans. In addition to being a diabetic, Police said Roccapriore may have possible early dementia.

Roccapriore was last seen in Meriden Monday afternoon. He is 5'5" and bald. He has brown eyes.

Any with information is asked to call Please contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.