Silver Alert Issued for missing 89-year-old woman

ANDOVER, Connecticut — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman Wednesday.
Police said Mary Merryman was last seen around 8:30 pm. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" and 120 lbs. There is no description from the police on what she could be wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.