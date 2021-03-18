Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from Hartford

Koivogui was last seen Wednesday wearing a green and yellow sweatshirt, tan and brown camo pants, and black Air Jordan sneakers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Gabriel Koivogui out of Hartford.

Koivogui was last seen Wednesday wearing a green and yellow sweatshirt, tan and brown camo pants, and black Air Jordan sneakers. He is Black with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet tall weighing about 120 pounds.

Koivogui is considered an endangered runaway.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Koivogui they are asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

