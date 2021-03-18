Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Gabriel Koivogui out of Hartford.
Koivogui was last seen Wednesday wearing a green and yellow sweatshirt, tan and brown camo pants, and black Air Jordan sneakers. He is Black with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet tall weighing about 120 pounds.
Koivogui is considered an endangered runaway.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Koivogui they are asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.