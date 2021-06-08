x
Connecticut breaking news

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Fairfield woman

Police say was last seen on the morning of June 8 and is believed to be with the family dog.
Credit: Fairfield Police Department
Jaimie Lynn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 41-year-old Fairfield woman Tuesday. 

Jamie Lynn was reportedly last seen by a friend on the morning of June 8, in the area of Colonial Drive by a friend. She was wearing black athletic shorts and a long-sleeved black t-shirt. She also had her hair in a bun and was wearing glasses. 

Lynn's family reported her missing on that evening and said she was recently showing behavior that had caused them concern for her well-being and safety. 

Police say it is believed Lynn is with the family dog Molly, a white mixed breed with blue/light-colored eyes.  Police added that it is possible Lynn may be traveling out of Connecticut to either Massachusetts or New York.

Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Lynne is about 5'5", 120LBS, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She is believed to be driving a white 2020 Mini Cooper S with a CT license plate that reads 2AJMU5. 

"At this time, there is no indication that any criminal activity has occurred related to Jamie’s whereabouts," said Fairfield police in a written statement. 

Anyone who may have seen or found Lynn is asked to call the police at 203-254-4800 (option 0) or call 911 immediately. 

