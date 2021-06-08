Silver Alert issued for missing Fairfield woman

Police say was last seen on the morning of June 8 and is believed to be with the family dog.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 41-year-old Fairfield woman Tuesday.

Jamie Lynn was reportedly last seen by a friend on the morning of June 8, in the area of Colonial Drive by a friend. She was wearing black athletic shorts and a long-sleeved black t-shirt. She also had her hair in a bun and was wearing glasses.

Lynn's family reported her missing on that evening and said she was recently showing behavior that had caused them concern for her well-being and safety.

Police say it is believed Lynn is with the family dog Molly, a white mixed breed with blue/light-colored eyes. Police added that it is possible Lynn may be traveling out of Connecticut to either Massachusetts or New York.

Lynne is about 5'5", 120LBS, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She is believed to be driving a white 2020 Mini Cooper S with a CT license plate that reads 2AJMU5.

"At this time, there is no indication that any criminal activity has occurred related to Jamie’s whereabouts," said Fairfield police in a written statement.

Anyone who may have seen or found Lynn is asked to call the police at 203-254-4800 (option 0) or call 911 immediately.

